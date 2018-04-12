Order print   subscribe new

MV Anina Sunk as Artifical Reef in Grenada

mv anina 1000

The Anina came to rest on its starboard side in 30m water (Photo Aquanauts Grenada)

The island nation of Grenada, often referred to as the 'Wreck Capital of the Caribbean,' has added another vessel to its ever-expanding portfolio.

At 6.20 on 21 March, the MV Anina sank to her final resting place on a sandy bottom near to the famous Purple Rain reef. Successfully scuttled as an artificial reef, the wreck sank undamaged and came to rest on its starboard side at a depth of 30m (100ft).

Built in 1970 in East Germany under the name MS Trinwillershagen, the 60m (200ft) long container ship spent her early years cruising the Baltic and the North Sea from her home port Rostock.
After the German unification, she made her way via Holland and Belgium to St Vincent in the Caribbean. In 1992, re-registered as the MV Anina, she began shipping cargo between the Caribbean islands, but due to mechanical and financial difficulties, the Anina became stranded in Grenada.

mv anina 2 1000

The stern of the ship with the name clearly visible (Photo: Aquanauts Grenada)

The Anina had been non-operational for several years and was anchored near the Grenada fish market. Unable to look after the ship, the owner volunteered it to the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) who, together with the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association and the Grenada Scuba Diving Association, raised funds for cleaning and sinking the ship.

Towards the end of the cleaning process, the ship started taking on water, but since most of the work had been completed, the Anina was towed to her final destination and sunk as planned. A dive team from Aquanauts Grenada was first on the scene to evaluate the safety of the wreck for diving, and with that confirmation, the first group of divers followed an hour later.

The bottom of the ship is already completely covered in orange cup coral, and is home to many fish. As it's spring-time in the Caribbean, the wreck immediately became a shelter for large schools of silversides as they sought refuge from the jacks, tuna, and other pelagics that hunt them.

mv anina 5 1000

The hull is already encrusted with orange cup coral after years spent stationary at anchor (Photo: Aquanauts Grenada)

Most of the shipwrecks around Grenada were sank by accident, including the famous cruise ship Bianca C, which sank in 1961 after an explosion in the engine room. The MV Anina is the first ship to be intentionally and successfully sunk in Grenada's waters.

With the wreck's size, depth and ease of access, MV Anina will become a must-dive site for many divers, especially those who wish to undertake their Advanced Open Water or Wreck Diver certifications. More information about diving the new wreck can be found on Aquanauts Grenada's website: www.aquanautsgrenada.com

mv anina 4 1000

The ship was sterilised prior to sinking, but much remains in place (Photo: Aquanauts Grenada)



